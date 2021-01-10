Chainlink Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $6.15 billion and $2.91 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.