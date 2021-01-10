ChainX Achieves Market Cap of $36.61 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ChainX has a total market cap of $36.61 million and $134,966.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00012192 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

