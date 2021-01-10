ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,094 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of ChampionX worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

CHX stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

