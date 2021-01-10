ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,636 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.37% of ChampionX worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

