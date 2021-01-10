ChartEx Trading Up 0.4% This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $211,113.62 and $52,760.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061223 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.31 or 0.88195526 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

