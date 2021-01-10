Chiliz Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a total market cap of $104.78 million and $51.80 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $246.83 or 0.00638760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012830 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.