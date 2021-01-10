Chimpion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $916,461.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $180.44 million and approximately $916,461.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $5.69 or 0.00015509 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

