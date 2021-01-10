China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on CHU. BidaskClub downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.
NYSE:CHU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.
About China Unicom (Hong Kong)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.
