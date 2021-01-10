China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHU. BidaskClub downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE:CHU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,347 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 128.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 485,022 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

