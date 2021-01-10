Chrono.tech Tops One Day Volume of $72,569.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $352,339.08 and $72,569.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00007969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.70 or 0.03906408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00312326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.