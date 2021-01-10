Chronologic (DAY) Trading 35.8% Lower This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $60,988.97 and $33.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.