Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,899 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

