Cindicator 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,581.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $202,581.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

