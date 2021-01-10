Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) Market Cap Achieves $309.60 Million

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Cipher Core Token token can currently be purchased for about $41.97 or 0.00104900 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cipher Core Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. Cipher Core Token has a market cap of $309.60 million and approximately $100,545.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Cipher Core Token

CIPHC is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,376,805 tokens. Cipher Core Token’s official website is www.cipher-core.com

Buying and Selling Cipher Core Token

Cipher Core Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher Core Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher Core Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher Core Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

