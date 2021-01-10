Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,069 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.