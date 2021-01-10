Civic Trading Up 50.1% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $89.19 million and $60.74 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

