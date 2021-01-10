Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,626,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 141,273 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

CLAR stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $507.26 million, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

