CloakCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $17,672.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021578 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,570,495 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

