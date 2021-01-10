CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $15,354.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001366 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00021088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,570,647 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

