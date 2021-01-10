CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.54 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

