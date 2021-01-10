CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $387.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.00 million and the lowest is $342.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $508.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In other CNX Resources news, CFO Donald W. Rush acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.10 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

