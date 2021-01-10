Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,734,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,663,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

KOF opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

