CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Up 43.6% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $978,791.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

