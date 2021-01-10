CoinFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,568.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $204,342.16 and approximately $56,568.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00332498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.19 or 0.04021407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014577 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

