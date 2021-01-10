CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Tops $2.36 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $7,926.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.