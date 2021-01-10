CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0002 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $62,213.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005728 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005939 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

