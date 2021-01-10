Color Platform Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.37 million and $438.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,234.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.56 or 0.01564582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00640070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00053237 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00143223 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

