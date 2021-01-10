Color Platform Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $400.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $587.71 or 0.01482437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00158767 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

