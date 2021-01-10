ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $58.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006780 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,594,587,029 coins and its circulating supply is 12,553,545,202 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.