Comparing BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) & Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mustang Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 204.49%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Mustang Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million N/A N/A Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$46.39 million ($1.29) -3.22

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% Mustang Bio N/A -90.84% -68.47%

Summary

Mustang Bio beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company also develops MB-102, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; MB-106 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; MB-104, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has a license agreement with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Inc. to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

