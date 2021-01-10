Comparing Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $447.24 million 1.52 $131.25 million $9.17 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential downside of 55.88%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 31.89% 17.25% 6.00% Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32%

Volatility & Risk

Danaos has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaos beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

