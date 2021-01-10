Comparing Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.6% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -4.33 Salarius Pharmaceuticals $3.46 million 6.77 -$6.94 million ($2.12) -0.56

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 1 3.17 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 104.95%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.73%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.90% -54.46% Salarius Pharmaceuticals -195.34% -68.95% -56.80%

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. The company is also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

