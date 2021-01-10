Comparing Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Union Pacific and Guangshen Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific 0 7 16 1 2.75 Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Union Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $188.83, indicating a potential downside of 13.71%. Given Union Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Guangshen Railway.

Dividends

Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Guangshen Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Union Pacific pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Union Pacific and Guangshen Railway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific $21.71 billion 6.79 $5.92 billion $8.38 26.11 Guangshen Railway $3.04 billion 0.44 $107.51 million N/A N/A

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific and Guangshen Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific 27.54% 32.45% 8.92% Guangshen Railway -3.40% -2.18% -1.72%

Volatility & Risk

Union Pacific has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Union Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Guangshen Railway on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, its rail network included 32,340 route miles linking Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, the company offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246.5 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 105 pairs of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city trains, 10 pairs of Hong Kong through Trains, and 131.5 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

