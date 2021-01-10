Compound Price Tops $183.64 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $183.64 or 0.00493198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $813.90 million and approximately $389.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,057 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

