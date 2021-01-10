Compound Tops 1-Day Volume of $302.24 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $872.42 million and $302.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $196.87 or 0.00492065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000155 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,431,393 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

