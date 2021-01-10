Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) vs. PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) Head-To-Head Review

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and PICO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% PICO 32.18% 3.44% 3.40%

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and PICO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.00 $890,000.00 N/A N/A PICO $29.40 million 6.06 $11.53 million N/A N/A

PICO has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and PICO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A PICO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of PICO shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of PICO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PICO has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

PICO beats Comstock Holding Companies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

PICO Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

