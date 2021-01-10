Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post sales of $271.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.40 million and the highest is $289.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $289.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $843.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $954.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.