Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. Conceal has a total market cap of $562,988.49 and $25,577.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,436.90 or 1.00360507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00372406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.00476597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00148714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00034138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,281,708 coins and its circulating supply is 9,348,212 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

