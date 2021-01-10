Connect Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $48,707.54 and $2.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

