Connectome (CNTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Connectome token can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.85 or 0.03669091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

CNTM is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Connectome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

