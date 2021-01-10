Constellation (DAG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.47 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

