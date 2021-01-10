Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, CoinEx and ABCC. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $123,485.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, UEX, ABCC, IDEX, DDEX, HADAX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

