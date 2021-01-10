ContentBox Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $2.54 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00234051 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013381 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,934,465 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

