ContentBox One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.33 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $2.33 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00239163 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012462 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,934,465 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

