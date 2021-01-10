Contentos (COS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,085,732 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

