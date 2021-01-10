Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.01. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

CLR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Continental Resources by 56.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

