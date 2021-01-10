CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.75

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and $69,862.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 173.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00306420 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

