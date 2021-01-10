Contrasting Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71%

0.9% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bancorp 34 and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.81 $710,000.00 N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 3.41 $88.57 million $2.07 9.58

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

