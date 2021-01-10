Contrasting Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 3.38% 11.19% 4.10% Dynatronics -7.94% -35.41% -9.85%

95.0% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantel Medical and Dynatronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $1.02 billion 3.43 $13.71 million $1.65 49.99 Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.26 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.21

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cantel Medical and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 1 0 3 0 2.50 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cantel Medical presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 77.40%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Cantel Medical.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Dynatronics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Life Sciences segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratories, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers, as well as microbiological testing services. The company's Dental segment offers hand and powered dental instruments, instrument reprocessing and sterility assurance products, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under various third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

