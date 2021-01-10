Contrasting Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for PDS Biotechnology and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $6.37, indicating a potential upside of 166.39%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -95.13% -78.38% Elite Pharmaceuticals 10.56% 237.56% 10.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$7.00 million ($3.57) -0.67 Elite Pharmaceuticals $18.00 million 2.92 -$2.24 million N/A N/A

Elite Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104 (TRP2) for the treatment of melanoma. The company has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co. to combine PDS0101 with Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor to treat human papillomavirus positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer; and an agreement with Farmacore Biotechnology for the development of Versamune-based vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. The company is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone brand; Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Methadone HCl tablets for pains under the Dolophine brand; and Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets for central nervous system diseases under the Adderall brand, as well as Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; and SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. It has a manufacturing and license agreement with Epic Pharma LLC; development and license agreement with SunGen Pharma, LLC; and strategic marketing alliance with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA, as well as Lannett Company. Inc. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.