Cornichon (CORN) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $10,112.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon token can currently be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cornichon has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

